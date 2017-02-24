Armed man steals ‘large quantity of cash’ from Hamilton bank

Hamilton police are investigating following a bank robbery in downtown Hamilton.

Police say an armed man walked into the RBC Royal Bank branch on Main St. West around 5 p.m. Thursday night and demanded cash.

He managed to steal a large quantity of money and was seen by witnesses fleeing the area in a black SUV.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40’s, 6’, and was wearing a black mask and dark coloured jacket.

Hamilton police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.