Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Armed man steals ‘large quantity of cash’ from Hamilton bank

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bank, hamilton, man, police, rbc, robbery, suspect

RBCrobbery

Hamilton police are investigating following a bank robbery in downtown Hamilton.

Police say an armed man walked into the RBC Royal Bank branch on Main St. West around 5 p.m. Thursday night and demanded cash.

He managed to steal a large quantity of money and was seen by witnesses fleeing the area in a black SUV.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40’s, 6’, and was wearing a black mask and dark coloured jacket.

Hamilton police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php