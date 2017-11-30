‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Niagara Falls shooting

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
A 26-year-old man is wanted by police for attempted murder after a shooting outside a Niagara Falls bar.

Officers were called to Whiskey Nick’s Texas Bar & Grill on Drummond Rd. around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived in the parking lot, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted via ORNGE ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to an out of region hospital.

Detectives believe Joseph Douglas Minty, of Niagara Falls is responsible for the shooting.

He is described as five-foot-ten, roughly 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and abdomen and was last seen wearing a black hoody.

“Minty’s present location is unknown. The firearm used at the shooting has not been located by police. Minty should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Police are advising anyone who may be in communication with Minty to encourage him to contact a lawyer and arrange for his peaceful surrender.


