‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by Hamilton police

Hamilton police are searching for a 21-year-old man following a shooting on Hamilton Mountain over the weekend.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, police say several people were involved in an “incident” at a home on Mohawk Rd. East between Upper Wellington St. and Upper Wentworth St.

Police say a person who lives at the home fled and went for help. “During this incident several rounds from a firearm were discharged into the residence,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

A 2014 brown Infinity Q50 bearing Ontario license plates BZNW 939 was seen fleeing from the home.

The vehicle was spotted by police on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly sped away, narrowly missing other vehicles.

Police identified the driver as Goran Kakamad and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say Kakamad is considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are urged not to approach him.

He is wanted for dangerous driving, fail to stop for police, drive disqualified, and breach of probation. Kakamad is described as five-foot-seven, 152 lbs., with a medium build, and short straight black hair.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked by police to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Del Conte at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.