Aretha Franklin is reportedly gravely ill

Category: Canada & The World, Entertainment
Music Icon Aretha Franklin is reportedly seriously ill in Detroit.

According to The Associated Press, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the topic, said Franklin is seriously ill.

Multiple reports online say the singer-songwriter is in serious condition at a Detroit hospital.

The Queen of Soul cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to rest and stay off the road.

Franklin, who turned 76 in March, has been in poor health over the last few years.

The singer announced plans to retire, saying she would only perform at “some select things.”



