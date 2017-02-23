Anti- Semitic graffiti in Hamilton

Anti-Semitic graffiti was reported to be found in an area along the Rail trial yesterday. It was allegedly reported by a constituent of councillor Chad Collins, who then notified police of the graffiti, which included swastikas, which have since been painted over.

There are also reports of swastikas being drawn in chalk along Chatham St. near Locke earlier this week. Hamilton Police are investigating both of these as hate crimes.

These types of disturbing incidents seem to be popping up quite frequently throughout the region. Back in December, hateful anti-Semitic graffiti and other offensive, racial slurs were spray painted all over Burlington’s Tansley Woods Park.

And in Toronto earlier this week, police are investigating a similar incident as a hate crime. Notes with anti-Semitic messages were left on doors at a north Toronto condominium.

Rabbi Jordan D. Cohen from the Temple Anshe Sholom sent a statement to CHCH today in regards to how the Jewish community here in Hamilton is handling this.

“The members of the Hamilton Jewish community decry the recent spate of anti-Semitic graffiti and other incidents of hate that have taken place in our city and throughout our country. This kind of expression of prejudice and bigotry is deeply hurtful and troubling. The Swastika and other Nazi imagery clearly represent horror, destruction, evil and hate. Such insidious expressions will invoke in Jews and all peoples of conscience, a strong reaction of fear. Whether used by young people to shock or used by extremists to target Jews, the use of this symbol has no place in our community. When a swastika is accompanied by a statement such as, “Gas the Jews”, it crosses the line and becomes the criminal act of hate speech. It is crucially important that we do not ignore it or tolerate it. If anyone encounters any such expressions of hate – on campus, in the streets, on a building, anywhere – it must be reported immediately to the police. The people of Hamilton must speak as one voice to denounce these vile acts and make it clear that we reject such expressions of hate, no matter how or to whom they are expressed.”