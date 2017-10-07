Another school bus loses track of a child

We are hearing more stories from our viewers about children being left behind on school buses. This time, a four year old boy was found sleeping at the back of a bus while his mother frantically waited for over an hour and a half for him.

Last Friday James Lewis’ mom waited at his stop, infront of their home, but there was no sign of James, so she called the bus company Attridge.

“I asked where my son was, and I gave them the route number and they came back and said he never got on the bus.”

James, a junior kindergarten student, was put on a different route and had fallen asleep at the back of the bus.

The problem started at the boys school, Spencer Valley Elementary in Greensville. Kids in junior and senior kindergarten are put on their bus by an adult monitor. The Hamilton Wentworth District school board says they made a mistake, but the bus company is also taking some of the blame.

President Glen Attridge says each bus driver is supposed to stop and check every seat before starting a new route, this bus driver did not do that.

“He did not got to the back of the bus and check the bus completely after the first route, he just went on to the second.”

After an hour and a half James was returned home by the bus driver safe and sound but his mom is still shaken by the incident.