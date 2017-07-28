Animal Cruelty Investigation in Beamsville

An animal cruelty investigation is underway after dozens of dead cats were discovered at a Beamsville home.

A warning, the details are disturbing and the case is severe so we have obscured the images.

Last week we showed you dozens of cats roaming around this property on Merritt Road in Beamsville. Today, the situation is much worse than anyone would have imagined.

Volunteers have been here for days, trapping cats, bringing them to the vet and getting them a foster home. So far, they have rescued nearly 70 cats and kittens, but countless others were not as lucky.

Beamsville 4 Paw Rescue and Project Save A Cats Life have already filled two bags with dead cats and they keep finding barrels on site. So far, ten that are also filled with dead cats.

Pam Huson says each of these barrels has approximately forty to sixty carcasses.

The home on this property was being rented out. When the tenants moved out, they left a house filled with garbage and dead cats. It is a hoarding situation that went terribly wrong.

Neighbours are happy something is finally being done.

The Ontario SPCA says there is currently an ongoing animal cruelty investigation, but that it has been difficult because many volunteers are removing the cats from the property and taking them to get care before investigators can assess them themselves. The OSPCA says in a case like this, charges could potentially be laid under the criminal code.