Andrea Horwath visited eight cities in Ontario today

NDP leader Andrea Horwath has been visiting campaign headquarters throughout the province to rally hope and in turn, votes.

Traveling to eight cities in just over 10 hours NDP leader Andrea Horwath’s whirlwind tour start quietly at a Brampton hospital and escalated to a party-like atmosphere in Kitchener, Waterloo.

The excitement is being met with optimism among supporters, who think Horwath will prevail despite today’s polls predicting a PC majority government.

In the past 24 hours Horwath will have laid out her platform to 13 different municipalities. She says she’s not in desperation mode, she’s trying to get one thing straight.

“Every single person who wants to make sure Doug Ford is not the next Premier of this province needs to consider voting NDP.”

Horwath just wrapped up had events in Dundas and Burlington throughout the evening and is expected to wrap up her night back in Toronto.