A family reunion nearly a decade in the making – A mother’s mission to bring her family to Canada

It’s been a long journey for one woman who spent the last nine years working to bring her family from the Philippines over to Canada for a brighter future in Hamilton.

On Monday Carolyn Bruno was finally reunited with her children at Pearson International Airport. Her five kids, between the ages of 26 and 12, and her husband V.J. packed up their suitcases ready to begin a new chapter of life together again as a family.

In Ancaster on Sunday a BBQ was held by Carolyn’s close friends who have been her support for nearly a decade. It was a chance for everyone to meet.

For Carolyn this moment has been a dream.

After leaving the Philippines she moved to Hong Kong for two years because it was easier to get to Canada from there. She’s spent the past seven years in Hamilton as a personal support worker and only saw her family through Skype every morning and night.

It cost thousands of dollars in medical reports and fees, renewing passports and dealing with immigration but Carolyn said all of it was worth it in order to provide the best future for her family.

Carolyn says all of her sorrow, pain and fears have gone away now that she has been reunited with her family.