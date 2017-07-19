Ancaster man accused in Yahoo hack back in court

A 22-year-old Ancaster man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Karim Baratov was arrested on March 14 under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

Baratov is facing charges for his role in the hack of more than 500 million Yahoo accounts in an elaborate cyber attack that also involved two alleged Russian intelligence officers and a Russian hacker.

Baratov’s lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, said earlier this month his client may not fight his extradition to the U.S. DiCarlo said he thinks the quickest way to get him out of jail is to deal directly with the U.S. authorities. An extradition hearing is currently scheduled for September 8.

Baratov is accused of hacking 80 Yahoo accounts and faces 20 years in prison in the U.S. if convicted.