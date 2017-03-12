Ancaster house fire under investigation

The Ontario fire marshal has been called to investigate a suspicious house fire in Ancaster early this morning.

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames which could be seen shooting from the roof. They fought the fire defensively, meaning it was too dangerous to go inside the building. They used aerial equipment to put out the fire.

According to people living nearby the home has been vacant for several years.

Hamilton fire says damage is estimated to be 50 thousand dollars, the cause still under investigation.