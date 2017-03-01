Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ancaster Food Drive

Posted:
Category: Community & Charity
Tags: ancaster, ancaster community services, ancaster fairgrounds, annette hamm, donations, food, food drive, good shepherd centre, Greater Hamilton Food Share, mission services, Neighbour to Neighbour, non perishable food, St Matthew's House, the Salvation Army, Wesley Urban Ministries

The 25th Annual Ancaster Community Food Drive takes place this week.  The main event is Saturday but there are some pickups happening as soon as tomorrow, which co-chair of the food drive Tom Ippolito told us about.

Follow on Facebook


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php