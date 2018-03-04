Ancaster residents pulled out all the stops today in support of local food banks.

While the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are popular times for food drives, their frequency tends to dwindle afterwards and food banks need to be stocked year round. this weekend, the Ancaster Food Drive is expected to collect tens of thousands of pounds of food. For the past 26 years the Ancaster Food Drive has collected over 1.5 million pounds of food for local food banks. It comes at a time when inventory is at its lowest after the Christmas season.

According to a 2014 report by Stats Can, the poverty rate in downtown Hamilton wards one through five is a combined 24%.