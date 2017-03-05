Ancaster food bank sets record for most food collected in a day

For the first time in its 25 year history the Ancaster Community Food Drive has raised more than 100,000 pounds of food in one day to support local food banks.

Hundreds of volunteers got together for a single day and went door-to-door to collect food from neighbourhood homes.

The food will go to eight agencies which include Ancaster Community Services and seven food banks in Hamilton.

Over the years the organization has collected more than 1.5 million pounds of food.