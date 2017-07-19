Ancaster doctor acquitted on gang rapes charges could be allowed to resume his residency

An Ancaster doctor acquitted of gang rape charges in 2014 could be allowed to resume his residency at McMaster University, despite the College of Physicians and Surgeons trying to block him.

In February 2011 Doctor Amitabh Chauhan and his friend, another doctor, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 23-year old medical student after a night of drinking. Chauhan was also at that time charged with sexually assaulting another woman back in 2004. He was completing his residency in the plastic surgery program at McMaster University when the charges were laid.

Three years later following a 44 day trial, both men were acquitted after the judge said she had reasonable doubt whether the victim was drugged and then sexually assaulted. Despite that the College of Physicians and Surgeons tried to block Chauhan from continuing his residency by refusing to register him, saying they believe his sexual contact with the medical student was non-consensual. Adding “an acquittal in a criminal trial does not mean that the alleged conduct did not occur.”

But last week the Health Professions Appeal and Review board sided with Dr. Chauhan saying “the applicant no longer faces criminal charges.” and “there are reasonable grounds to believe that the applicant will practice medicine with decency integrity and honesty.”

They pointed to his many reference letters from his family and colleagues and an assessment done by a psychiatrist which said Chauhan poses no risk of sexual violence or harm to others.

The college says no decision has been made yet about appealing this ruling.