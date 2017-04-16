Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ancaster Community Services hosts Annual Easter Treasure Hunt

Roughly 300 kids were searching for Easter Eggs at the 31st Annual Ancaster Easter Treasure Hunt.

In between treasure hunting, kids aged two to eight-years-old were also occupied with a bouncy castle, cookie decorating, face painting, crafts and a magic show.
The hunt began at 9:30 Saturday morning and lasted until just after noon.

This year is special because Ancaster Community Services hosted it for the first time and they extended the invitation to the entire community.


