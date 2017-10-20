Ammonia Dangers

As investigators in Fernie, British Columbia search how high concentrations of toxic ammonia leaked and killed three people working at a local hockey arena, we checked out a rink here in Hamilton to see what provisions are in place to keep families safe as they flock to arenas this time of year.

There are about 2500 arenas across the country. Nearly 80% of them in Ontario use ammonia to keep cool, Hamilton Mountain Arena is one of them.

Keeping every rink cold is brine, which lies beneath it. When it gets warm it’s funnelled through a tube into an ammonia chamber. The ammonia is very cold and once it lowers the brine’s temperature to an ideal level, it’s brought back beneath the ice.

“There’s safeties all over to ensure that the ammonia doesn’t build up too much pressure. It will release and go out a relief pipe and will go straight out to the roof so no one gets hurt.” Jim Bridge, arena supervisor.

But if the leak does happen there are sensors inside the room and if there’s a dangerous level of ammonia inside, an exhaust fan turns on to try and suck up as much of the deadly gas. On top of that, a light in the hallway where the public walks through turns on to tell people not to go inside.

Two years ago, a man in his 50’s died after he inhaled high levels of ammonia at the Rich Products facility in Fort Erie. The facility made frozen foods and used ammonia to keep them frozen.

Two other arenas in Hamilton don’t use ammonia, instead they’ve opted for Freon. Some experts say it’s safer for humans, but it’s more expensive, not as good for the environment and isn’t as efficient at cooling. Other options include carbon dioxide and propane.