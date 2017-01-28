American woman denied entry at border takes OPP on highway chase

An American woman who was denied entry at the Canadian border in Fort Erie, somehow managed to get through security and she wasn’t caught by police until she made it all the way to Hamilton.

Dash cam footage shows the woman swerving to the shoulder of the road in her grey coloured Nissan, then across three lanes as five police cars attempt to stop her.

Police officers were on the look out for her since she somehow pushed through the boarder at the Peace bridge. Officers spotted her going Toronto bound on the QEW at Fifty road and tried to pull her over.

“Extra units were brought in to execute a rolling block…kind of a way to prevent a pursuit from being engaged had started. So we had sufficient resources come around that vehicle all in communication with one another and strategically basically blocking that vehicle in and bring it to a safe and controlled stop.” Kerry Schmidt, OPP.

The 39-year-old American was arrested by police on the QEW at Nikola Tesla boulevard, that’s an hour and 15 minutes away from the border in Fort Erie.

The woman was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. After OPP arrested the woman she was returned back to Canada border services were more charges are pending.