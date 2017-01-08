American man faces child pornography charges

An American man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and importing child pornography into Canada, Friday.

Niagara Regional Police said their Internet child exploitation unit was involved in a joint investigation with the Canadian Border Services Agency which resulted in the arrest at the bridge in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police say, 32-year-old Yazan Al Nashash of Greenville, North Carolina will remain in custody and attend a bail hearing in St. Catharines.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activity relating to child exploitation to the Niagara Regional Police service or on the Cybertip website. Safety tips for parents, children and Internet users is also available on the website.