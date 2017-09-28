Tom Cruise is taking to the skies once more, but it’s not a Top Gun sequel. Based on a true story, American Made is a crime drama directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow). Sarah Wright Olsen, Domhnall Gleeson, and Jesse Plemons co-star alongside Cruise in the film.

Smuggler. Informant. Patriot. One of the wealthiest men in 1980s America is someone you’ve never heard of. With his devilish swagger and zest for life, TWA pilot Barry Seal (Cruise) is the hero of his sleepy Southern town. Much to the surprise of his wife, Lucy (Olsen), the charming entrepreneur has gone from a well-respected TWA pilot to a key figure in one of the greatest scandals in modern history. Little could they grasp that what started out as transporting contraband would lead to Barry’s help in building an army and funding a war. Once the hotshot airman gets caught up in a shadowy division of the government—running crates of AK-47s and kilos of cocaine—he makes a fortune as a key player in the Iran-contra affair. From trading arms for hostages to training forces of Central and South American kingpins, Barry becomes an improbable hero working against the system. So, how does he sleep at night? It’s all legal if you do it for the good guys.

“Barry Seal took the government, and our country, for an unbelievable ride,” explains Liman. “Interpreting his story has the makings for an entertaining film that is equal parts satire, suspense and comedy—and always surprising.”

American Made is rated 14A.