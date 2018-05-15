;
Amber Alert sounds across the province

A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Northern Ontario was found at a Tim Hortons, 30 kilometres from where he went missing and is now in protective custody.

Although Amber Alerts have been issued over TV and radio, this was the first time they were heard on cell phones.

The reaction from the public was mixed, especially since many didn’t receive an alert to their phone.

The company which operates the system says although the system is functional, the messages might not reach all intended devices. Alert Ready’s President says it’s up to the carriers to analyse why that happened.



