Amber Alert issued for Quebec boy, 4, last seen in Kanata, Ont.

Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy from Saint-Jerome, Que.

Police say Joel Mukonkole may have been abducted by his mother, 31-year-old Rachel Esema-Okako.

The pair were reportedly last seen on Wednesday in the Kanata region near Ottawa. The suspect was driving a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe, four doors, with the Quebec licence plate 270 XLX.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.


