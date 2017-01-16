Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Mississauga.

Alyssa Langille was reported missing by her family around 9:22 p.m. on January 15.

She is described as female. white, shoulder length blond hair in a ponytail, wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater, and black and red Air Jordan running shoes.

Police are looking for two suspects after they received reports that a witness saw two men forcing a young girl into a silver or gray van.

The first suspect is described at male, South Asian, approximately 24 years old, tall with a thin build, and was wearing an orange coloured turban, a grey sweater with cut off sleeves, and a green shirt underneath.

The second suspect is described as male, South Asian, with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police with at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.


