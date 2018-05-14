Missing 8-year-old boy found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing eight-year-old boy last seen near Thunder Bay.

Gabriel McCallum is being described as white, with black hair. He is 3’6″, weighing 60 pounds.

He was last seen wearing faded grey jeans, a long sleeve Canada

shirt and camouflage rubber boots.

Police believe he is with 47-year-old Lynda McCallum.

She is described as a white with blonde/brain hair. She is 5’2″, weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt.

Police are looking for a silver car with a loud exhaust, which was last seen driving on Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township, north of Thunder Bay.