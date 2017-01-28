2016 Business Excellence Awards
AMBER ALERT ARREST

Incident at Brampton Police station leads to pursuit

 

A 32 year old woman from Mississauga has been arrested and charged for allegedly fooling police on a recent Amber Alert case.

Peel Police say, Uzma Khan, was the woman who  reported an abduction of a girl from Mississauga on January 15th. This resulted in an Amber Alert for the 15 year old girl and drew large resources from police.  At the time, authorities believed the young girl was forced into a car on Santa Barbara Blvd. and Comiskey Cres. in Mississauga by two men. The missing female was located on the same day in good heath and investigation determined that she was never abducted.

Khan was arrested and charged with Public Mischief.   She is set to appear in Brampton court on February 28th.

 


