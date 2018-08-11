Alpaca Yoga

If you’re looking to unwind on the weekend and want to experience something a little different, why not try yoga with alpacas?

It’s a thing, and a local alpaca farm is the first in Southern Ontario to offer a series of outdoor sessions.

Local yoga teacher Andi D leads a small group of ladies while they stretch and unwind after a long week.

Among them are furry, cute alpacas.

Diane Trembley-Griffin runs Rock Chap-Alpaca Farm.

She recognized the healing benefits of connecting people with these unique animals.

It inspired her to create the area’s first yoga with alpaca series blending mindfulness and breathing techniques while 19 alpacas and a llama quietly wander around.

Lynn Howarth tried it for the first time and says she’d do it again.

Blending outdoor yoga with animals may seem like a trend, but for Diane and Andi D, it was a natural fit.

After class, participants have an opportunity to walk and interact with the animals.

Diane and Andi D will offer another class in September.

You can follow them on Facebook for more details: Shearedesigns