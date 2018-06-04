;
Alleged cab thief drives to Hamilton Police headquarters




 

An alleged cab thief drove right to Hamilton Police headquarters in the stolen vehicle.

A Blue Line cab was reported stolen just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Hamilton Police say the vehicle was stolen by a customer after a physical exchange with the cab driver.

The car was spotted driven dangerously from the area of Fennel Ave. and Governors Blvd.

It received several traffic complaints, nearly hitting several parked vehicles on way to the station.

The vehicle came to a stop at the Hamilton Police Central station on King William and narrowly missing hitting the Hamilton Police sign.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of breach of probation.

There were no injuries during this incident.



Your email will not be published.

 

