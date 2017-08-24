Based on a true story, All Saints is a drama directed by Steve Gomer (Barney’s Great Adventure). The film comes from Affirm Films, a Sony Pictures label dedicated to making faith-based features, and stars John Corbett, Cara Buono, Myles Moore, Nelson Lee, Barry Corbin, David Keith, Angela Fox, Chonda Pierce, Gregory Alan Williams.

ALL SAINTS is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all.

Corbett suffered serious injuries after falling off a roof just a few months before filming started. He tore every ligament and tendon in his left foot, broke three bones, and hit his head so hard that it tore his retina, but he recovered in time to start production. “It was really miraculous—instead of having to have major ankle surgery, I healed and was able to come do this,” he says. “A couple weeks before shooting I was just out of this cast and could barely walk and put pressure on it, and now here I am running through wet fields and falling and just doing everything as if I was 25 years old.”

All Saints is rated PG.