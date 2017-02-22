All day breakfast is here

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: A&W, breakfast, fast food, mcdonald's

Having breakfast for dinner is now a more accessible fast-food option. McDonald’s officially rolled out its all-day breakfast after testing it out at a few Canadian locations in January and after a successful 2016 in the United States. A&W is also following suit. On Monday they’ll start serving all-day breakfast as well.

According to market research, breakfast sales in Canada have jumped more than 6% over the last couple years while lunch and dinner sales remained stagnant. Manish Kacker, a marketing professor at McMaster University says whether or not these moves will make a sustainable difference for the companies depends on two things; one will more traffic continue to come throughout the day once the novelty wears off and two:

“Will they buy the breakfast items in addition to the dinner items which would be good for McDonalds, or will they start substituting one for the other? In which case, breakfast items which are lower price and lower margin, may not actually help the companies revenues and profits.”

In the U.S. all-day breakfast is credited with growing McDonalds revenues by 3% for the company since it rolled out in October.


