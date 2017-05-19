Alien: Covenant is a sci-fi thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

The second installment in the Alien prequel series after 2012’s Prometheus, Covenant is the sixth Alien film overall and the third to feature Scott as director. Scott has stated his intention to continue the series with more films. “If you really want a franchise, I can keep cranking it for another six. I’m not going to close it down again. No way,” the director said.

Alien: Covenant marks Academy Award-nominated screenwriter John Logan’s first foray into the Alien series. He is also known for writing Gladiator, Hugo, Any Given Sunday, The Aviator, as well as Skyfall and its sequel Spectre. He also created the hit Showtime TV series Penny Dreadful.

Alien: Covenant is rated 18A.