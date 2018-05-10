Alek Minassian charged with three more counts of attempted murder

The man accused of killing 10 people in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto has been charged with three more counts of attempted murder.

Alek Minassian now faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old allegedly mowed down pedestrians on Yonge St. with a white van. He was arrested just minutes after the attack.

Minassian is scheduled to be back in court on September 14.