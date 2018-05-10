;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Alek Minassian charged with three more counts of attempted murder

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: Alek Minassian, attempted murder, toronto, van attack

Alek_Minassian_2

The man accused of killing 10 people in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto has been charged with three more counts of attempted murder.

Alek Minassian now faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old allegedly mowed down pedestrians on Yonge St. with a white van. He was arrested just minutes after the attack.

Minassian is scheduled to be back in court on September 14.



LATEST STORIES

Spoiling mom

"The World's Most Authentic Johnny Cash Tribute"

Dominicanna Pottery Project

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php