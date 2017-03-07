Alectra Utilities warns customers of phone scam

Alectra Utilities has issued a warning about a phone scam that threatens to disconnect customers electrical service if they do not provide payment immediately.

The company says business customers have received calls from someone claiming to be a utility employee. The scammer tells the customer they need to visit a cheque cashing service to make a payment or they will face same-day disconnection.

In previous scams, residential and business customers were asked to purchase a pre-paid credit card in the amount claimed to be outstanding on their electrical bill.

Customers were then told to call a specific phone number to provide the card and a personal identification number (PIN) as payment on their account. When the scammer’s number was called, the recorded message said the customer had reached the utility’s billing department.

In a statement, Alectra Utilities said they never ask for a pre-paid card payment for any outstanding balances. They also do not disconnect services after 4 p.m. on weekdays or any time on weekends or holiday.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, Alectra Utilities advises that customers:

Do not provide any personal information, including Alectra Utilities or credit card account numbers.

Collect any information possible about the caller.

Contact Alectra Utilities’ Customer Service department during regular business hours to report the incident.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of fraud or theft are advised to contact police.