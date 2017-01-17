‘Alectra’ unveiled as new utility provider in GTHA

The new power provider that will serve nearly one million customers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) will be known as ‘Alectra’.

Horizon Utilities, Enersource, and PowerStream will merge their respective utilities and buy Hydro One Brampton at the end of February.

“We are excited to launch Alectra and move forward to deliver best-in-class customer service and optimal returns for shareholders,” said incoming Alectra President and CEO, Brian Bentz.

Alectra will operate within a 1,800 square kilometre area that includes Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan.

The company says the merger will save residents money, improve reliability and provide better choices for customers as technology advances.

“The launch of Alectra is a win-win for both electricity ratepayers and for municipalities in communities across the region,” said Glenn Thibeault, Ontario Minister of Energy. “It will result in an improved company that is better positioned to serve customers who will also benefit from savings on electricity rates. I am pleased that each of the municipalities involved recognized these benefits, and I hope more municipal leaders across Ontario will follow their lead.”