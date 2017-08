Hamilton Fire has reported another rope rescue at Albion Falls.

According to Hamilton Police, a woman couldn’t get up the hill. Police are on scene and they are investigating.

It’s unclear whether the woman was in an area where she shouldn’t have been but Hamilton Fire sent seven units to Albion Falls to help the woman up.

At this point it’s too soon to know if the woman suffered any injuries. The call came in around 5:30 this evening.