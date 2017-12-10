Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Father of murdered Brock student speaks out

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Al-Hasnawi, hamilton, murder


Community members filed into city hall council chambers today.

The doors were kept open, and the hallway was filled with people who came to pay their respects to Yosif Al-Hasnawi’s grieving family.

When there were no more chairs, many stood.

Crying could be heard throughout the service as they remembered the young man who died trying to help a stranger.

About 300 people attended the memorial today. Many waited in line to pay their respects to the family. Some are complete strangers.

Police say Al-Hasnawi was leaving a mosque on Main St. E. last Saturday when he saw two men harassing an elder man. He stepped in to help and was shot.

The man police believe pulled the trigger, Dale King, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

For the family, this case is far from over.

The victims father, Majed Al-Hasnawi believes his son would be alive today had paramedics not taken 38 minutes to bring Yosif to the hospital.

The paramedics who responded that day are being investigated. Al-Hasnawi says he wants justice for his son.


LATEST STORIES

Father of murdered Brock student speaks out

Teddy Bear Toss

Toddler dies in house fire on Six Nations

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php