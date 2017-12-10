Father of murdered Brock student speaks out

Community members filed into city hall council chambers today.

The doors were kept open, and the hallway was filled with people who came to pay their respects to Yosif Al-Hasnawi’s grieving family.

When there were no more chairs, many stood.

Crying could be heard throughout the service as they remembered the young man who died trying to help a stranger.

About 300 people attended the memorial today. Many waited in line to pay their respects to the family. Some are complete strangers.

Police say Al-Hasnawi was leaving a mosque on Main St. E. last Saturday when he saw two men harassing an elder man. He stepped in to help and was shot.

The man police believe pulled the trigger, Dale King, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

For the family, this case is far from over.

The victims father, Majed Al-Hasnawi believes his son would be alive today had paramedics not taken 38 minutes to bring Yosif to the hospital.

The paramedics who responded that day are being investigated. Al-Hasnawi says he wants justice for his son.