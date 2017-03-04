Airport Security

Lengthy lines at security checks and conversations with security officers may soon be a thing of the past. Facial recognition kiosks may be at airports across the country by this spring.

Security expert Daivd Hyde says the kiosks will use biometrics to determine if the person standing in front of the kiosk and the image on the passport are the same, but it’s not a perfect system.

“There are times where it’s a bit unreliable and if it is, it normally will signal that and then an operator will come and actually speak to the person because there was as disparity between the face and the image on the passport.”

A Portuguese company called Vision Box is reported to be set to install 130 of these kiosks at Toronto Pearson International airport by the spring.

Hyde says these kiosks will most likely start as pilot projects in big cities such as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, but if they do become the standard, smaller airports will eventually get them.

These facial recognition kiosks might eventually replace the the devices already at airports that just scan passports.