;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Air Canada consortium to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Aeroplan, air canada, cibc, td bank, Vise

AirCanada

A consortium including Air Canada, TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp. have reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program Amimia Inc.

The group has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume approximately $1.9 billion of Aeroplan miles liability.

An initial offer of $250 million in cash and the assumption of the reward point liability in July that was rejected by Aimia.

Aeroplan was an in-house loyalty program created by Air Canada, but it shifted to an independent business as part of a court-supervised restructuring of the airline.



LATEST STORIES

OPP search for man seen drifting from shore in Long Point

Special weather statement in effect for Golden Horseshoe area

Air Canada consortium to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php