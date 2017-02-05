Age is no factor at Lung Association’s Stair To Care event at Stelco Tower

Over 150 people got their blood and lungs pumping at the second annual Stair To Care event by climbing over 500 steps inside the Stelco Tower, Hamilton’s second tallest building.

Supporters climbed 26 stories and 533 total steps in support of the Lung Association to raise funds for lung disease research at McMaster and St. Joseph’s hospitals. A quarter of the proceeds will also go towards local fire departments.

Firefighters embraced the challenge while head to toe in their heavy gear and equipment. But there’s one climber who inspired everyone.

Ninety-two-year-old Walter Decker, who said he does 60 push-ups every morning, climbed the stairs in 12 minutes and 20 seconds. And he said it was a breeze.

Decker regularly climbs the Kenilworth stairs in Hamilton and has climbed the stairs of the CN Tower.