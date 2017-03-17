After the Storm is a family drama written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu (Our Little Sister, Like Father, Like Son). It debuted last year at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film stars Hiroshi Abe, Kirin Kiki, and Yōko Maki.

Dwelling on his past glory as a prize-winning author, Ryota wastes the money he makes as a private detective on gambling and can barely pay child support. After the death of his father, his aging mother and beautiful ex-wife seem to be moving on with their lives. Renewing contact with his initially distrusting family, Ryota struggles to take back control of his existence and to find a lasting place in the life of his young son – until a stormy summer night offers them a chance to truly bond again.

“After my father died, my mother started living by herself in a housing estate,” explains Hirokazu. “When I went back home to see her during the New Year’s holiday, I thought that someday I’d like to shoot a story about this estate. The first thing that came to mind was a scene of walking through the complex of buildings with grass that had become very beautiful the morning after a typhoon. I had memories from when I was a child about picking up fallen tree branches on my way to school. I remember how beautiful the estate was after the storm.”

After the Storm is rated PG.