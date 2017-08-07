Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Affordable beauty

Posted:
Category: Fashion & Beauty
Tags: annette hamm, beauty, budget, deepa berar, makeup


Makeup artist Deepa Berar showed us tips this morning for beauty on a budget.

Follow on YouTube


LATEST STORIES

Investigation continues into Burlington stabbing

Three arrested in attempted Milton bank robbery and Guelph bank robbery

Man arrested for stolen car and attempted carjacking

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php