Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Adoptable pets Monday

Posted:
Category: Pets & Animals
Tags: adopt, adoption, animals, cat, dog, lincoln county humane society, pets, Sean Polden, tim bolen


Sean Polden from Lincoln County Humane Society joined us today with another adoptable pet named Jack.


LATEST STORIES

We Remember

Holiday drinks

Diabetes and food

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php