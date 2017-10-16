2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Adoptable pets Monday

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Pets & Animals
Tags: adopt, adoption, animals, cats, dogs, hamiltonburlington spca, lesley stewart, Natalia Hanson, pets


Natalia Hanson from the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA joined us with another adorable, adoptable pet.


LATEST STORIES

Choose Your Orlando Adventure

Boy falls down Niagara Gorge

Dance Party Monday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php