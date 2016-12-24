2016 Business Excellence Awards
Actress Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on plane

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: carrie fisher, heart attack, los angeles

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Fisher says she's coming back as Princess Leia for the new “Star Wars” films. The actress confirmed that she'll return as the iconic character in an interview posted Wednesday, March 6, 2013, with Florida's Palm Beach Illustrated. Casting for the films has yet to be announced, but Fisher answered a simple “yes” when asked if she would be reprising Leia. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

PHOTO: AP Images/Invision
Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles in this April 7, 2011 file photo.

Carrie Fisher’s brother says the 60-year-old beloved actress is being treated in an intensive care unit after a serious medical emergency during a flight.

Fisher has been adored by fans for almost four decades since playing Princess Leia in four “Star Wars” films.

The actress was reportedly treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, said his sister is receiving excellent care but he could not classify her condition.


