Actress Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on plane

PHOTO: AP Images/Invision

Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles in this April 7, 2011 file photo.

Carrie Fisher’s brother says the 60-year-old beloved actress is being treated in an intensive care unit after a serious medical emergency during a flight.

Fisher has been adored by fans for almost four decades since playing Princess Leia in four “Star Wars” films.

The actress was reportedly treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, said his sister is receiving excellent care but he could not classify her condition.