Actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60

Iconic actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, has died at age 60.

Last Friday, Fisher suffered a massive heart attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher’s daughter. Billie Lourd, released a statement through a spokesperson to People, saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m.

Earlier this year, Fisher released her memoir, The Princess Diarist. The book is based on diaries she kept while filming the original Star Wars trilogy.