Accused killer’s wife testifies at the Tyler Johnson trial

The wife of one of the accused in the Tyler Johnson murder trial took the stand Tuesday. Ashley Dore-Davidson says she thought she was taking her husband to buy crack the night of the fatal 2013 shooting in front of a King west pita shop.

The jury heard today that Dore-Davidson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and got three years for her part in the death of Tyler Johnson. She admits to driving her husband, then-boyfriend, Chad Davidson, to the Tim Hortons at King and Caroline in the middle of the night on November 30, 2013 after their phone rang. Dore-Davidson says she doesn’t know who called, she thought Davidson was going to buy crack. He usually bought it from co-accused Joshua Barreira.

She previously testified, the jury heard, that Davidson didn’t go out without wearing red and that she had bought him a red hoodie. She watched surveillance footage outside Tim Hortons and Vida la Pita the night of the shooting but didn’t admit to recognizing anyone.

Davidson had gotten into Josh Barreira’s Jaguar when they arrived, and two other friends, including accused Louis Rebelo, got in Dore-Davidson’s black Jeep. Both cars drove around the block and back again, before the moment in which a man in a red hoodie appears to take out a gun and shoot Tyler Johnson.

Dore-Davidson says she didn’t see or hear anything. Rebelo got back in her jeep and told her to leave. She later picked up Chad Davidson at the Barreira home.

December 13, 2013, about two weeks later and two days after Brandon Barreira was charged with Tyler Johnson’s murder, Dore-Davidson married Chad Davidson and Joshua Barreira married his girlfriend in a joint ceremony. There were no other witnesses. Dore-Davidson says she and Davidson had planned to marry that year but she never wore the dress she bought. They had to convince Barreira to go through with his marriage, she didn’t explain why they tried.

On Valentines day 2014, Davidson and Barreira were arrested for first degree murder. Louis Rebelo was charged a week after that.

Tyler Johnson’s trial resumes Wednesday.