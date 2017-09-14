Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Abandoned kittens

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: kittens, niagara falls, niagara falls humane society

2017-09-13-CatsEN

The Niagara Falls Humane Society is trying to track down the person who abandoned 4 kittens on the side of the road.

The organization says a landscaping company was doing some work on Adams street, when they found a cardboard box on the sidewalk with the kittens inside.

They say the flea-infested kittens are just two to three days old and would have died if they were left to fend for themselves.

If you have any information regarding the kittens please call the shelter at 905-356-4404


LATEST STORIES

Halle Berry at TIFF

Abandoned kittens

Workplace calories

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php