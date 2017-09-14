Abandoned kittens

The Niagara Falls Humane Society is trying to track down the person who abandoned 4 kittens on the side of the road.

The organization says a landscaping company was doing some work on Adams street, when they found a cardboard box on the sidewalk with the kittens inside.

They say the flea-infested kittens are just two to three days old and would have died if they were left to fend for themselves.

If you have any information regarding the kittens please call the shelter at 905-356-4404