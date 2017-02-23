A United Kingdom is a historical drama directed by Amma Asante (Belle). It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was the opening night selection at the London Film Festival. The film stars David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport, Tom Felton, and Terry Pheto.

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

Oyelowo hopes that audiences take more from the film than just the love story. “The magical thing about Seretse and Ruth’s story is that even though it takes place in a political world, at heart it is about the power of love. It’s about how much two people were prepared to sacrifice and fight for their love to be allowed to live. My hope is that the world will receive it in that spirit, as a love letter both to romantic love and to the very best of us as human beings.”

A United Kingdom is rated PG.