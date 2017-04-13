A Quiet Passion is a biographical film written and directed by Terence Davies about the life of the poet Emily Dickinson. The film stars Cynthia Nixon, Emma Bell, Jennifer Ehle, Jodi May, Catherine Bailey, Duncan Duff, and Keith Carradine.

When it came time to cast Dickinson, Terence knew exactly who he wanted, even if he wasn’t sure Nixon would be interested. “I wrote the screenplay with Cynthia in mind,” Davies said. “It was the kind of dream casting you hope for. I never, for a moment, imagined my wishes would materialize.”

A Dickinson fan, Nixon became attached to the project in 2012. She was excited to play one of America’s most prolific poets. “She wrote so many poems, almost 1800 poems. They’re intensely personal. Some of them are very ecstatic, and some of them are deeply sad, and some of them are both of those things at once, and sometimes you feel as if she is speaking directly to you. I guess I’ve always felt a kinship to her.”

A Quiet Passion is rated PG.