Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

A Quiet Passion

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: catherine bailey, cynthia nixon, duncan duff, emily dickinson, emma bell, Jennifer Ehle, jodi may, keith carradine, movies, quiet passion, terence davies, trailers
Video credit: Pacific Northwest Pictures

A Quiet Passion is a biographical film written and directed by Terence Davies about the life of the poet Emily Dickinson. The film stars Cynthia Nixon, Emma Bell, Jennifer Ehle, Jodi May, Catherine Bailey, Duncan Duff, and Keith Carradine.

A Quiet Passion is Terence Davies’ biographical drama detailing the life of Emily Dickinson; her loves, her struggles and her magnificent poetry. Shot on set in Belgium and on location in Amherst, Massachusetts, A Quiet Passion paints a sympathetic but far from idealistic portrait of Emily’s life.

When it came time to cast Dickinson, Terence knew exactly who he wanted, even if he wasn’t sure Nixon would be interested. “I wrote the screenplay with Cynthia in mind,” Davies said. “It was the kind of dream casting you hope for. I never, for a moment, imagined my wishes would materialize.”

A Dickinson fan, Nixon became attached to the project in 2012. She was excited to play one of America’s most prolific poets. “She wrote so many poems, almost 1800 poems. They’re intensely personal. Some of them are very ecstatic, and some of them are deeply sad, and some of them are both of those things at once, and sometimes you feel as if she is speaking directly to you. I guess I’ve always felt a kinship to her.”

A Quiet Passion is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Fate of the Furious The Fate of the Furious
Their Finest Their Finest

css.php