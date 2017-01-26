2016 Business Excellence Awards
A Dog’s Purpose

Video credit: Universal Pictures

Directed by Lasse Hallström (Cider House Rules, Dear John) A Dog’s Purpose shares the story of one devoted dog as he finds the meaning of his own existence through the human lives he touches. Based on W. Bruce Cameron’s best-selling novel of the same name, A Dog’s Purpose is a family film told through the perspective of everyone’s favourite member, the dog.

Over the course of five decades, a single voice—that of an indefatigable dog—takes us along a riveting and uplifting path that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever loved an animal. Although he is reincarnated in the bodies of multiple canines through the years, it is his unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan that carries and inspires one dog throughout his journey to find a true purpose for his boy.

The film that supposedly champions the importance of canine companions was under fire recently after TMZ released videos taken on set that showed a German Shepard being treated harshly and forced to perform stunts it was uncomfortable with. Dennis Quaid, Britt Robertson, and Peggy Lipton also star in the film.

A Dog’s Purpose is rated PG.


