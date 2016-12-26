Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
92 people dead after Russian plane crashes into Black Sea

A pilot error or technical fault is likely to be the cause of Sunday’s devastating plane crash in Russia.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members are believed to have died when the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane crashed into the black sea just two minutes after takeoff.

The passengers included dozens of members of the Russian military choir, nine Russian journalists and a Russian doctor, according to The Associated Press.

Helicopters and drones were being used during recovery efforts and two submersibles arrived Monday that will also help crews search for the planes black boxes.

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the Sochi Airport, where the plane had departed shortly before it crashed.


